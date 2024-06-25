PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stewart Cink betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

BENTON HARBOR, MICHIGAN - MAY 26: Stewart Cink of the United States plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Resort on May 26, 2024 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the RBC Canadian Open, Stewart Cink carded a 27th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Cink at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cink has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2022, Cink finished 57th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Cink's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/20225768-66-74-73-7
    6/27/20197065-73-72-74-4

    Cink's recent performances

    • Cink has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of 0.639 in his past five tournaments.
    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.1298.1
    Greens in Regulation %-68.29%58.17%
    Putts Per Round-29.7130.4
    Par Breakers-21.53%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.74%12.75%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.639

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

