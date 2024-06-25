Stewart Cink betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
BENTON HARBOR, MICHIGAN - MAY 26: Stewart Cink of the United States plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Resort on May 26, 2024 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the RBC Canadian Open, Stewart Cink carded a 27th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying for better results.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cink has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2022, Cink finished 57th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Cink's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|57
|68-66-74-73
|-7
|6/27/2019
|70
|65-73-72-74
|-4
Cink's recent performances
- Cink has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of 0.639 in his past five tournaments.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.1
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.29%
|58.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.71
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.53%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|12.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.639
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
