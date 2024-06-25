Stewart Cink betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cink has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting.