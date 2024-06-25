PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on /3during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on /3during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger looks for a better result in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he took ninth shooting 18-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jaeger has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 19-under.
    • Jaeger last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 18-under.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Jaeger's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023969-68-70-63-18
    7/28/2022567-68-65-68-20
    6/27/2019MC72-70-2

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Jaeger has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Jaeger is averaging -0.939 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.378 (27th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a 0.063 average that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17309.3308.9
    Greens in Regulation %7765.56%62.35%
    Putts Per Round6428.6929.3
    Par Breakers5925.05%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.75%16.98%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, Jaeger has 1207 points, placing him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398). That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3780.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0630.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.241-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.073-0.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.610-0.416

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

