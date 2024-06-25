Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521.

Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that tournament, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398). That ranked third in the field.