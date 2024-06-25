Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on /3during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger looks for a better result in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he took ninth shooting 18-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jaeger has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 19-under.
- Jaeger last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 18-under.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Jaeger's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|7/28/2022
|5
|67-68-65-68
|-20
|6/27/2019
|MC
|72-70
|-2
Jaeger's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Jaeger has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Jaeger is averaging -0.939 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.378 (27th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a 0.063 average that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.3
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|65.56%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.69
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|59
|25.05%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.75%
|16.98%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, Jaeger has 1207 points, placing him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that tournament, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398). That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.378
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.063
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.241
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.073
|-0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.610
|-0.416
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.