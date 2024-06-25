PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens will compete in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 14th-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Stevens has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 74th, posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Stevens' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20237470-70-73-70-5

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 0.864 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 3.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 this season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 29th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.379. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29306.9312.9
    Greens in Regulation %5066.56%70.06%
    Putts Per Round5528.5827.8
    Par Breakers1927.14%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance3113.68%9.57%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Although Stevens hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 330 points, Stevens currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.453, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3692.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.379-2.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2211.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2030.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4133.226

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.