Samuel Stevens betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.453, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).