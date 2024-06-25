Samuel Stevens betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Samuel Stevens will compete in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 14th-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Stevens has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 74th, posting a score of 5-under.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Stevens' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
Stevens' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 0.864 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 3.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 this season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 29th, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.379. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|306.9
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|66.56%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.58
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.14%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.68%
|9.57%
Stevens' best finishes
- Although Stevens hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 330 points, Stevens currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.453, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.369
|2.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.379
|-2.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.221
|1.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.203
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.413
|3.226
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
