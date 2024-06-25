PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Sami Valimaki will compete June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his most recent tournament he took 35th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 3-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Valimaki is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Valimaki has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Valimaki finished 35th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Sami Valimaki has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging -0.942 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of -0.534 in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 92nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.005. Additionally, he ranks 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.94%.
    • On the greens, Valimaki's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 128th. He has broken par 22.66% of the time (127th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89299.0289.9
    Greens in Regulation %6665.94%67.59%
    Putts Per Round12829.2130.1
    Par Breakers12722.66%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.94%17.13%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Currently, Valimaki has 360 points, ranking him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2340.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0050.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.183-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.010-0.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.067-0.534

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7667-70-76-73+6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

