Sami Valimaki betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Sami Valimaki will compete June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his most recent tournament he took 35th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 3-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Valimaki is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Valimaki finished 35th in his only finish over his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging -0.942 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of -0.534 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 92nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.005. Additionally, he ranks 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.94%.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 128th. He has broken par 22.66% of the time (127th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|299.0
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|65.94%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.21
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.66%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.94%
|17.13%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Currently, Valimaki has 360 points, ranking him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.234
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.005
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.183
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.010
|-0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.067
|-0.534
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.