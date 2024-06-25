Sami Valimaki betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.