Sam Ryder betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401. He finished 64th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 28th in the field at 1.159. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.