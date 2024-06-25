Sam Ryder betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
After he finished 40th in this tournament in 2023, Sam Ryder has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryder has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 12-under.
- Ryder finished 40th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|7/28/2022
|24
|67-69-72-68
|-12
|7/1/2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|7/2/2020
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|6/27/2019
|MC
|72-68
|-4
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ryder has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ryder is averaging -1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.408, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 157th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.320, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.91%.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 25.75% of the time (39th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|288.1
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|64.91%
|52.31%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.73
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.75%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.67%
|16.67%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Ryder ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings with 234 points.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 28th in the field at 1.159. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.408
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.320
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.301
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.191
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.198
|-1.100
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.