51M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 40th in this tournament in 2023, Sam Ryder has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryder has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Ryder finished 40th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20234065-71-70-71-11
    7/28/20222467-69-72-68-12
    7/1/2021MC75-72+3
    7/2/2020MC68-72-4
    6/27/2019MC72-68-4

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ryder has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ryder is averaging -1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.408, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 157th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.320, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.91%.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 25.75% of the time (39th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157288.1296.7
    Greens in Regulation %9464.91%52.31%
    Putts Per Round7128.7328.8
    Par Breakers3925.75%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.67%16.67%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Ryder ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings with 234 points.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 28th in the field at 1.159. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.408-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3200.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.301-0.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.191-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.198-1.100

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

