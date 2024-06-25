PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    S.H. Kim hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 56th-place finish in the U.S. Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Kim finished 74th (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2023).
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Kim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20237473-67-69-74-5

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 58th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 1.079 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.756 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.201 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.325 mark (141st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, while he averages 27.92 putts per round (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5302.0
    Greens in Regulation %16360.32%59.26%
    Putts Per Round1027.9229.0
    Par Breakers6124.96%16.98%
    Bogey Avoidance9515.43%15.43%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Kim has 292 points, ranking him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044.
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.201-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.325-1.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2720.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4731.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.219-0.756

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

