S.H. Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 58th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging 1.079 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.