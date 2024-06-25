Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 19: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his most recent tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.887 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 3.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune owns a 0.202 average that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has registered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR, while he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (76th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.4
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|68.29%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|28.98
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.42%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.77%
|11.46%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Hisatsune, who has 335 points, currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished 35th in that event.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.045
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.202
|0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.234
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.016
|0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.406
|3.034
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
