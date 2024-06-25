Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished 35th in that event.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.