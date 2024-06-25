Ryan Moore betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.436 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.