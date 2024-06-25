PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Ryan Moore shot 7-under and finished 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Moore's average finish has been 64th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Moore's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20236467-70-72-72-7
    7/28/2022MC69-74-1
    6/27/2019MC70-73-1

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Moore hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 58th.
    • He has finished with an average score of 3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore is averaging -2.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -1.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 160th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a 0.442 mark (20th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 165th on TOUR, while he ranks 150th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He has broken par 18.75% of the time (170th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160287.3291.1
    Greens in Regulation %6166.11%62.15%
    Putts Per Round15029.5029.3
    Par Breakers17018.75%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance9715.56%17.01%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Moore has accumulated 156 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.436 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0690.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.442-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1821.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.749-2.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.055-1.619

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

