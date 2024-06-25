Ryan Moore betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore shot 7-under and finished 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Moore's average finish has been 64th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 7-under.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Moore's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|7/28/2022
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|6/27/2019
|MC
|70-73
|-1
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Moore hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 58th.
- He has finished with an average score of 3 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore is averaging -2.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -1.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 160th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a 0.442 mark (20th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 165th on TOUR, while he ranks 150th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He has broken par 18.75% of the time (170th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|287.3
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.11%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.50
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|170
|18.75%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|15.56%
|17.01%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Moore has accumulated 156 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.436 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.069
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.442
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.182
|1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.749
|-2.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.055
|-1.619
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.