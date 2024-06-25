Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 after a 51st-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Dumont de Chassart is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 36th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Dumont de Chassart has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging 1.530 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging 2.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.425 mark (151st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has registered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.31, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|302.3
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|65.08%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.31
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.28%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|18.52%
|12.04%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- While Dumont de Chassart hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Dumont de Chassart, who has 120 points, currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 26th in the field at 2.215. In that event, he finished 30th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that event.
- Dumont de Chassart recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.351
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.425
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.368
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.301
|1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.445
|2.105
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
