Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.

Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 26th in the field at 2.215. In that event, he finished 30th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that event.