Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rickie Fowler enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30, as the previous champion, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 38-under on the par-72 course at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Fowler has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 18-under.
    • Fowler is the previous champion at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, winning with a score of 38-under in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Fowler's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023167-65-64-68-38
    7/28/2022MC73-74+3
    7/1/20213270-69-68-71-10
    7/2/20201267-71-69-67-14
    6/27/20194668-68-72-71-9

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Fowler has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging 0.460 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.528 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.328 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.273, while he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.93%.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 113th on TOUR this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 64th. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (151st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93298.2301.1
    Greens in Regulation %13662.93%62.15%
    Putts Per Round6428.6928.8
    Par Breakers15121.11%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance11015.96%15.28%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Fowler has 349 points, ranking him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.989 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 12th in the field at 3.762. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.143 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024. That ranked 20th in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.3280.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.273-1.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.011-0.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1010.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.713-1.528

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational660-68-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

