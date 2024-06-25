Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.989 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 12th in the field at 3.762. In that event, he finished 37th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.143 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.