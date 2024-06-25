Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30, as the previous champion, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 38-under on the par-72 course at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Fowler has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 18-under.
- Fowler is the previous champion at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, winning with a score of 38-under in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Fowler's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|7/28/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|7/1/2021
|32
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7/2/2020
|12
|67-71-69-67
|-14
|6/27/2019
|46
|68-68-72-71
|-9
Fowler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Fowler has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging 0.460 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.528 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.328 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.273, while he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.93%.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 113th on TOUR this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 64th. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|298.2
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|62.93%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.69
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.11%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.96%
|15.28%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Fowler has 349 points, ranking him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.989 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 12th in the field at 3.762. In that event, he finished 37th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.143 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024. That ranked 20th in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.328
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.273
|-1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.011
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.101
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.713
|-1.528
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|60-68-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.