Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup finished 49th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, shooting a 8-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Gotterup finished 49th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2022).
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Gotterup's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|49
|70-71-67-72
|-8
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.378. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.25%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, while he averages 28.86 putts per round (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.2
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.25%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.86
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.42%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.86%
|15.08%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning one win .
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 47.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- With 407 points, Gotterup currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.090
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.378
|-1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.172
|1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.214
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.098
|0.129
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.