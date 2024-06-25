PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup finished 49th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, shooting a 8-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Gotterup finished 49th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2022).
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Gotterup's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/20224970-71-67-72-8

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gotterup is averaging 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.378. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.25%.
    • On the greens, Gotterup's 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, while he averages 28.86 putts per round (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6312.2306.3
    Greens in Regulation %8465.25%63.49%
    Putts Per Round8228.8628.6
    Par Breakers7624.42%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.86%15.08%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning one win .
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 47.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • With 407 points, Gotterup currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.090-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.378-1.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1721.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.214-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0980.129

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

