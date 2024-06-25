Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 57th in that tournament.

Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.489, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.