Ryan Fox betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on from the 13th tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open, Ryan Fox concluded the weekend at 12-over, good for a 56th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 seeking an improved score.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Fox is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging 3.020 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 3.499 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 (84th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of -0.056.
- On the greens, Fox has registered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 22.80% of the time (124th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.3
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|63.43%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|124
|22.80%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|16.32%
|16.11%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times (62.5%).
- As of now, Fox has compiled 306 points, which ranks him 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.678.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.963 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.053
|2.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.056
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.284
|-1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.394
|3.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.108
|3.499
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
