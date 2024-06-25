Ryan Fox betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.678.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.963 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.