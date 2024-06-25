PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course June 27-30, Ryan Brehm will try to improve upon his last performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 3-under and placed 81st at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brehm has an average finish of 68th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2023, Brehm finished 81st (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Brehm's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20238170-69-72-74-3
    7/28/20225769-70-72-70-7
    7/1/20216771-67-73-72-5
    7/2/2020MC71-71-2

    Brehm's recent performances

    • Brehm has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Brehm has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -24 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Brehm has an average of -1.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm is averaging -4.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm sports a -0.732 mark (166th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38. He has broken par 23.20% of the time (112th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45304.5306.4
    Greens in Regulation %15661.11%43.98%
    Putts Per Round14029.3830.8
    Par Breakers11223.20%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance16720.26%13.43%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 159 points, Brehm currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.807 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.1160.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.732-1.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.427-1.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.044-1.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.319-4.287

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

