Ryan Brehm betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brehm has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Brehm has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, he finished -24 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.

Brehm has an average of -1.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.