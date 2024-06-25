Ryan Brehm betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
When he takes the course June 27-30, Ryan Brehm will try to improve upon his last performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 3-under and placed 81st at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brehm has an average finish of 68th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2023, Brehm finished 81st (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Brehm's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|7/28/2022
|57
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|7/1/2021
|67
|71-67-73-72
|-5
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -24 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Brehm has an average of -1.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm is averaging -4.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm sports a -0.732 mark (166th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38. He has broken par 23.20% of the time (112th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|304.5
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|61.11%
|43.98%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.38
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.20%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|20.26%
|13.43%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 159 points, Brehm currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.807 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
- Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.116
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.732
|-1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.427
|-1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.044
|-1.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.319
|-4.287
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
