Roger Sloan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Roger Sloan looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sloan has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- Sloan last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, finishing 49th with a score of 8-under.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Sloan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|49
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|7/1/2021
|21
|65-75-68-68
|-12
|7/2/2020
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|6/27/2019
|21
|70-68-69-68
|-13
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Sloan finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished 7-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Roger Sloan has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.146 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.8
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.48%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.01%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.65%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times (33.3%).
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.663
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
