Roger Sloan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Roger Sloan of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    Roger Sloan looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sloan has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Sloan last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, finishing 49th with a score of 8-under.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Sloan's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/20224970-69-70-71-8
    7/1/20212165-75-68-68-12
    7/2/2020MC72-68-4
    6/27/20192170-68-69-68-13

    Sloan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Sloan finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 7-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Roger Sloan has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.146 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-290.8296.5
    Greens in Regulation %-64.48%50.93%
    Putts Per Round-29.0028.9
    Par Breakers-24.01%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.65%18.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut four times (33.3%).

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--2.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.663

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-72-68-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

