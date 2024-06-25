Roger Sloan betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five events, Sloan finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He finished 7-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Roger Sloan has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.146 Strokes Gained: Putting.