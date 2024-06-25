Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.481 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.