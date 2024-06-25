Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Robert MacIntyre hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 16th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- This is MacIntyre's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has an average of 3.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 5.656 in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre has a -0.088 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.9
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|66.78%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.76
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.67%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.56%
|11.11%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has played 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times (55.6%).
- Currently, MacIntyre has 1023 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.481 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.278
|1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.088
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.164
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.288
|3.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.642
|5.656
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
