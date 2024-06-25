PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Robert MacIntyre hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 16th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • This is MacIntyre's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 3.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 5.656 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre has a -0.088 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49302.9314.4
    Greens in Regulation %4366.78%65.97%
    Putts Per Round7428.7627.7
    Par Breakers7024.67%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.56%11.11%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has played 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times (55.6%).
    • Currently, MacIntyre has 1023 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.481 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2781.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.088-0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1641.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2883.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6425.656

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open267-69-66-64-14--
    July 20-22The Open Championship7174-71-73-76+10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

