50M AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished 70th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Shelton's average finish has been 70th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Shelton last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 70th with a score of 6-under.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Shelton's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20237068-72-71-71-6
    7/1/2021MC73-71E
    7/2/2020MC73-69-2

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Robby Shelton has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Shelton .

    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.527 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.024.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145291.0291.5
    Greens in Regulation %14562.30%51.19%
    Putts Per Round3228.4028.6
    Par Breakers5325.26%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.93%14.68%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Shelton, who has 176 points, currently ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field at 1.060.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.906, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
    • Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.527-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.024-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3961.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1020.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.2090.337

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

