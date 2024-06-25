Robby Shelton betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished 70th at the par-72 Detroit Golf Club in 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Shelton's average finish has been 70th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Shelton last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 70th with a score of 6-under.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Shelton's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|7/1/2021
|MC
|73-71
|E
|7/2/2020
|MC
|73-69
|-2
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Robby Shelton has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.527 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.024.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|291.0
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|62.30%
|51.19%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.40
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.26%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.93%
|14.68%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Shelton, who has 176 points, currently ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field at 1.060.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.906, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.527
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.024
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.396
|1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.102
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.209
|0.337
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
