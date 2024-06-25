Robby Shelton betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field at 1.060.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.906, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.