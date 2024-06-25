Richard Hoey betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
In his most recent competition, Richard Hoey missed the cut at the U.S. Open. He'll be after a better outcome June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Hoey is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Hoey's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Hoey has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoey has an average of -2.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -3.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.761 (sixth) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.9 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey owns a -0.139 average that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.971 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|307.9
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|67.13%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.86
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.07%
|15.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|17.75%
|15.00%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Hoey has compiled 84 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 3.323 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025 (he finished 56th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.576 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.
- Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.761
|2.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.139
|-2.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.361
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.971
|-2.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.710
|-3.424
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
