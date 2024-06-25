Richard Hoey betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 3.323 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025 (he finished 56th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.576 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.