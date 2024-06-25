Raul Pereda betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Raul Pereda hits the course in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Pereda is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pereda has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Pereda has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Raul Pereda has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda is averaging -1.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -7.954 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.5
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|51.39%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.88
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.82%
|13.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda has participated in 12 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut two times (16.7%).
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.954
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
