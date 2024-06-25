Raul Pereda betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five tournaments, Pereda has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Pereda has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Raul Pereda has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Pereda is averaging -1.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.