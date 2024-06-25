Rafael Campos betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Campos has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 76-under.

Rafael Campos has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.