Rafael Campos betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2021 at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Campos has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/1/2021
|MC
|76-75
|+7
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 76-under.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -0.310 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 41st, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.222.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 146th on TOUR this season, and his 29.84 putts-per-round average ranks 164th. He has broken par 22.57% of the time (131st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|305.2
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|69.27%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.84
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.57%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|17.01%
|13.49%
Campos' best finishes
- Although Campos has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Campos has collected 188 points, which ranks him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.200 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.612 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.149
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.222
|2.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.343
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.397
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.369
|-0.310
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.