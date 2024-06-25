Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 47th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Malnati has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 1.104 Strokes Gained: Putting.