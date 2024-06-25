Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Peter Malnati placed ninth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, shooting a 18-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Malnati's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Malnati last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 18-under.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Malnati's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|7/28/2022
|73
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|7/1/2021
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|7/2/2020
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|6/27/2019
|29
|68-66-68-74
|-12
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 1.104 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -2.063 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.612 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 110th, while his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.213 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 28.37 putts per round (29th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|295.8
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|60.02%
|54.86%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.37
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|93
|23.97%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.86%
|20.14%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Malnati has collected 789 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati delivered his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359), which ranked third in the field.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.612
|-2.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.213
|-1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.078
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.532
|1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.215
|-2.063
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.