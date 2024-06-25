PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Peter Malnati placed ninth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, shooting a 18-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Malnati's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Malnati last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 18-under.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Malnati's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023969-66-67-68-18
    7/28/20227371-70-72-71-4
    7/1/2021MC74-76+6
    7/2/2020MC66-74-4
    6/27/20192968-66-68-74-12

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 1.104 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -2.063 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.612 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 110th, while his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.213 mark (126th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 28.37 putts per round (29th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110295.8299.7
    Greens in Regulation %16460.02%54.86%
    Putts Per Round2928.3728.4
    Par Breakers9323.97%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance15517.86%20.14%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Malnati has collected 789 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati delivered his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359), which ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.612-2.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.213-1.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0781.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5321.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.215-2.063

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.