Paul Barjon betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after a better outcome June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Barjon missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Barjon's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022MC75-76+7

    Barjon's recent performances

    • Barjon has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 76-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Barjon is averaging 0.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -4.997 in his past five tournaments.
    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.4314.0
    Greens in Regulation %-62.61%44.84%
    Putts Per Round-29.8129.8
    Par Breakers-26.92%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.23%11.90%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.997

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
