Paul Barjon betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Barjon has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 76-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Barjon is averaging 0.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.