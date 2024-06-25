Paul Barjon betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after a better outcome June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Barjon missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Barjon's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|75-76
|+7
Barjon's recent performances
- Barjon has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 76-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging 0.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -4.997 in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.4
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.61%
|44.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.81
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.92%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.23%
|11.90%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.997
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.