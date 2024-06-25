Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.

Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).