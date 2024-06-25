PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Patrick Rodgers enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 16th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In 2022, Rodgers finished 44th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/20224469-71-68-71-9
    7/1/20214170-70-72-68-8
    7/2/20204569-70-69-70-10

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging -1.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 ranks 55th on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.273, while he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.80%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages 29.15 putts per round (123rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.4304.1
    Greens in Regulation %2667.80%61.11%
    Putts Per Round12329.1528.9
    Par Breakers14121.71%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance2513.48%14.58%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • With 816 points, Rodgers currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2090.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.273-1.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1211.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.084-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.026-1.538

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.