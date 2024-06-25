Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Patrick Rodgers enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 16th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Rodgers' average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In 2022, Rodgers finished 44th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Rodgers' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|44
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|7/1/2021
|41
|70-70-72-68
|-8
|7/2/2020
|45
|69-70-69-70
|-10
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging -1.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 ranks 55th on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.273, while he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.80%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages 29.15 putts per round (123rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.4
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|67.80%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.15
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|141
|21.71%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|13.48%
|14.58%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- With 816 points, Rodgers currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.209
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.273
|-1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.121
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.084
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.026
|-1.538
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.