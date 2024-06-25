Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Fishburn has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 54-under across his last five events.

Patrick Fishburn has averaged 316.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting.