49M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn enters play in Detroit trying for better results June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Fishburn is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 54-under across his last five events.
    • Patrick Fishburn has averaged 316.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of 0.670 in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.506 (15th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.6 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn sports a -0.458 mark (156th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fishburn's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 150th. He has broken par 22.82% of the time (122nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26307.6316.2
    Greens in Regulation %6965.87%52.78%
    Putts Per Round15029.5029.3
    Par Breakers12222.82%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.88%9.03%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Fishburn has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
    • With 125 points, Fishburn currently ranks 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.764.
    • Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.909 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn posted his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 0.910. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.566). That ranked in the field.
    • Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5062.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.458-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.618-0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.035-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.6060.670

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-72-65-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

