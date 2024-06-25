Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn enters play in Detroit trying for better results June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Fishburn is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 54-under across his last five events.
- Patrick Fishburn has averaged 316.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of 0.670 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.506 (15th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.6 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn sports a -0.458 mark (156th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 150th. He has broken par 22.82% of the time (122nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|307.6
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|65.87%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.50
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|122
|22.82%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.88%
|9.03%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
- With 125 points, Fishburn currently ranks 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.764.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.909 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn posted his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 0.910. In that event, he finished 20th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.566). That ranked in the field.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.506
|2.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.458
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.618
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.035
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.606
|0.670
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
