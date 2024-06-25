Parker Coody betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 49th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Coody hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 49th.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.

Coody has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.