49M AGO

Parker Coody betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Parker Coody hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • This is Coody's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Coody's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Coody hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 49th.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Coody has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -0.413 in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.077 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 49th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 31st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.377. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.40%.
    • On the greens, Coody's -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49302.9305.0
    Greens in Regulation %8065.40%54.37%
    Putts Per Round9628.9529.5
    Par Breakers13322.35%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.90%14.68%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • With 151 points, Coody currently ranks 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.865. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.497 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.997. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.986). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.077-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3770.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.060-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.120-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.120-0.413

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-70-68-73-12
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-68-69-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2571-67-71-73-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-68-67-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-66-70-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6769-73-74-72+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-69-76+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-67-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3668-71-65-72-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6170-72-71-72+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

