Parker Coody betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Parker Coody hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- This is Coody's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Coody's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Coody hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 49th.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -0.413 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.077 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 49th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 31st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.377. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.40%.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.9
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|65.40%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.95
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.35%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.90%
|14.68%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 151 points, Coody currently ranks 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.865. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.497 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.997. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.986). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.077
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.377
|0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.060
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.120
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.120
|-0.413
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
