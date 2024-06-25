Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568. He finished 75th in that event.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185. He finished 75th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.