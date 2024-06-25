Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
In his last tournament at the U.S. Open, Nicolai Hojgaard carded a 50th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying for better results.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Hojgaard finished 21st (with a score of 15-under) in his lone appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2023).
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Hojgaard's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hojgaard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hojgaard is averaging -0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.169 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 20th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.151. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.18%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|309.2
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|63.18%
|55.21%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.54%
|14.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|17.31%
|12.85%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- While Hojgaard hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
- Hojgaard, who has 508 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568. He finished 75th in that event.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185. He finished 75th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.169
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.151
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.354
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.192
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.226
|-0.565
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
