Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the U.S. Open, Nicolai Hojgaard carded a 50th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying for better results.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Hojgaard finished 21st (with a score of 15-under) in his lone appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Hojgaard's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20232167-68-67-71-15

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Hojgaard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
    • Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hojgaard is averaging -0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.169 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 20th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.151. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.18%.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20309.2310.7
    Greens in Regulation %13463.18%55.21%
    Putts Per Round13229.2829.3
    Par Breakers15920.54%14.24%
    Bogey Avoidance14417.31%12.85%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • While Hojgaard hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
    • Hojgaard, who has 508 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568. He finished 75th in that event.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185. He finished 75th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.169-1.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1510.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.354-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1920.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.226-0.565

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2167-68-67-71-15--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

