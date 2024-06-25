PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nico Echavarria betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Nico Echavarria enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 54th-place finish in the U.S. Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Echavarria missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Echavarria's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC72-70-2

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -1.783 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -1.820 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 136th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.281. Additionally, he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.48%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR, while he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08. He has broken par 28.36% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.5302.2
    Greens in Regulation %3467.48%67.46%
    Putts Per Round11529.0830.8
    Par Breakers628.36%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.86%19.05%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Echavarria has 321 points, ranking him 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.195 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0400.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.2810.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.166-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.039-1.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.526-1.820

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

