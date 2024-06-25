Nico Echavarria betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878. He missed the cut in that event.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.195 mark ranked 15th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.