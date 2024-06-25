PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 42nd-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Hardy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Hardy missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hardy's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC73-69-2
    7/28/2022MC71-75+2

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hardy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 45th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -0.462 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 this season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 64th, while his 53.8% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.088 mark (110th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hardy has registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.64. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (90th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64301.4308.8
    Greens in Regulation %5166.55%48.96%
    Putts Per Round15629.6429.2
    Par Breakers9024.00%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance7014.66%14.58%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy, who has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hardy sits 159th in the FedExCup standings with 112 points.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.203. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030), which ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1860.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0880.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.504-1.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.078-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.328-0.462

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.