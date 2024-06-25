Nick Hardy betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 45th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

Nick Hardy has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hardy has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.