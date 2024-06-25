Nick Hardy betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 42nd-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Hardy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Hardy missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Hardy's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|7/28/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hardy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 45th.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -0.462 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 this season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 64th, while his 53.8% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.088 mark (110th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hardy has registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.64. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (90th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|301.4
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|66.55%
|48.96%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.64
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.00%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|14.66%
|14.58%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy, who has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Hardy sits 159th in the FedExCup standings with 112 points.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.203. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 25th in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.186
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.088
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.504
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.078
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.328
|-0.462
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.