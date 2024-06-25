PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Nick Dunlap ended the weekend at 1-under, good for a 66th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Dunlap has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dunlap is averaging -0.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging -0.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dunlap .

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.364 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 115th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.108, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.75%.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 75th on TOUR this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd. He has broken par 26.17% of the time (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43304.7309.6
    Greens in Regulation %16759.75%61.46%
    Putts Per Round3228.4029.6
    Par Breakers3126.17%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance15918.27%19.79%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has participated in 15 tournaments this season, securing one win .
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Dunlap, who has 339 points, currently sits 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.357.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.317.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.103 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.364-0.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1081.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.150-1.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.067-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.555-0.945

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

