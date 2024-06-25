Nick Dunlap betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Nick Dunlap ended the weekend at 1-under, good for a 66th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 aiming for a better finish.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Dunlap has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Dunlap is averaging -0.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -0.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.364 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 115th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.108, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.75%.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 75th on TOUR this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd. He has broken par 26.17% of the time (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|304.7
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|59.75%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.40
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.17%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|18.27%
|19.79%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has participated in 15 tournaments this season, securing one win .
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Dunlap, who has 339 points, currently sits 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.357.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.317.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.103 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.364
|-0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.108
|1.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.150
|-1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.067
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.555
|-0.945
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.