Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Nicholas Lindheim looks to perform better in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2019 when he missed the cut.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Lindheim has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2019), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Lindheim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/27/2019
|MC
|70-72
|-2
Lindheim's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Lindheim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim is averaging -1.676 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -3.735 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.2
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.19%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.06
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|15.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.88%
|21.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut zero times.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.735
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.