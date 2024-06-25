PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicholas Lindheim looks to perform better in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2019 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Lindheim has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2019), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Lindheim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/27/2019MC70-72-2

    Lindheim's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Lindheim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindheim is averaging -1.676 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -3.735 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lindheim .

    Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.2292.8
    Greens in Regulation %-63.19%57.22%
    Putts Per Round-30.0629.3
    Par Breakers-23.26%15.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.88%21.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's best finishes

    • Lindheim has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut zero times.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.735

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-68-70-65-729
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

