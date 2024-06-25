PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nate Lashley enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 42nd-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his most recent competition.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Lashley has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Lashley last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 56th with a score of 8-under.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Lashley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20235667-71-70-72-8
    7/28/20225768-73-69-71-7
    7/1/2021MC72-70-2
    7/2/2020MC71-69-4
    6/27/2019163-67-63-70-25

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lashley has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lashley has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 1.773 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.289 in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 (102nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.121.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 104th. He has broken par 26.54% of the time (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141292.2296.2
    Greens in Regulation %5366.51%46.03%
    Putts Per Round10429.0028.7
    Par Breakers2626.54%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance9515.43%10.71%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • With 345 points, Lashley currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.909, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.034-0.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.121-1.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2540.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2011.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5420.289

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

