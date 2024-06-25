Nate Lashley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Nate Lashley enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 42nd-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Lashley has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Lashley last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 56th with a score of 8-under.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Lashley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|7/28/2022
|57
|68-73-69-71
|-7
|7/1/2021
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|6/27/2019
|1
|63-67-63-70
|-25
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lashley has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lashley has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 1.773 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.289 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 (102nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.121.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 104th. He has broken par 26.54% of the time (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|292.2
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|66.51%
|46.03%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.54%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|15.43%
|10.71%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 345 points, Lashley currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.909, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.034
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.121
|-1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.254
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.201
|1.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.542
|0.289
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
