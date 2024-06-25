Min Woo Lee betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.500 mark ranked second in the field.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.730 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 37th in the field.