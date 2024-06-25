Min Woo Lee betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Min Woo Lee will appear June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he finished 21st in the U.S. Open, shooting 5-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Lee is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lee has an average finish of 23rd.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in all five of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 320.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 2.320 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 5.261 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.227. Additionally, he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 23.94% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|314.0
|320.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|63.49%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.12
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|96
|23.94%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|17.46%
|15.83%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
- Currently, Lee sits 64th in the FedExCup standings with 597 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.500 mark ranked second in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.730 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 37th in the field.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.690
|3.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.227
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.022
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.004
|2.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.482
|5.261
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.