49M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Min Woo Lee will appear June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he finished 21st in the U.S. Open, shooting 5-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Lee is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lee has an average finish of 23rd.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in all five of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Min Woo Lee has averaged 320.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 2.320 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 5.261 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.227. Additionally, he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 23.94% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3314.0320.5
    Greens in Regulation %12763.49%63.33%
    Putts Per Round12029.1228.8
    Par Breakers9623.94%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance14917.46%15.83%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
    • Currently, Lee sits 64th in the FedExCup standings with 597 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.500 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.730 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 37th in the field.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6903.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.227-0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0220.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0042.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4825.261

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3568-69-69-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-68-72-75+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

