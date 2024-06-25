Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 39th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 seeking a better finish.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Thorbjornsen has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging -1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.3
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.11%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 25%.
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 14-under and finished 17th in that event.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.176
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
