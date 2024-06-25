Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.

Thorbjornsen has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.