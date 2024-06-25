PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Michael Kim will compete June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed 14th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 8-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Kim has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In 2021, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Kim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/1/2021MC73-76+5
    7/2/2020MC73-70-1
    6/27/2019MC75-76+7

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 53-under in his last five events.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.719 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.389 this season, which ranks 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.257. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.39%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.72, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.4304.0
    Greens in Regulation %3667.39%55.56%
    Putts Per Round6928.7229.3
    Par Breakers1327.78%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance6014.49%9.03%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
    • Currently, Kim sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 297 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.3890.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2571.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green96-0.0040.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1240.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.0122.719

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

