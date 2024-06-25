Michael Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 three times.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 53-under in his last five events.

Michael Kim has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.