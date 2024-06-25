Michael Kim betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Michael Kim will compete June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed 14th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 8-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Kim has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In 2021, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Kim's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/1/2021
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|7/2/2020
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|6/27/2019
|MC
|75-76
|+7
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 three times.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 53-under in his last five events.
- Michael Kim has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.719 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.389 this season, which ranks 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.257. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.39%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.72, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.4
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|67.39%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.72
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.78%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|14.49%
|9.03%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
- Currently, Kim sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 297 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.389
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.257
|1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|-0.004
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.124
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.012
|2.719
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.