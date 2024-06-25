McClure Meissner betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.771 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 57th in that event.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.593 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.