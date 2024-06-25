McClure Meissner betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
McClure Meissner enters play in Detroit seeking better results June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the U.S. Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Meissner is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging 2.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.088 (79th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.178, while he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.11%.
- On the greens, Meissner has registered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 25.97% of the time (37th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.3
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.11%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.10
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.97%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|16.25%
|13.89%
Meissner's best finishes
- While Meissner hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Meissner sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 265 points.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.771 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.593 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.088
|1.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.178
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.301
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.060
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.507
|2.558
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
