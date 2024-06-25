PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    McClure Meissner enters play in Detroit seeking better results June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Meissner is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner is averaging 2.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Meissner .

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.088 (79th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.178, while he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.11%.
    • On the greens, Meissner has registered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 25.97% of the time (37th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.3296.9
    Greens in Regulation %6166.11%67.36%
    Putts Per Round11729.1029.3
    Par Breakers3725.97%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11816.25%13.89%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • While Meissner hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Meissner sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 265 points.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.771 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.593 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0881.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1780.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3010.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.060-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5072.558

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

