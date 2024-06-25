Max Greyserman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will play June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed 21st in the U.S. Open, shooting 5-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Greyserman is competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Greyserman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Greyserman has an average finish of 31st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 1.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of -0.652 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.126 ranks 117th on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.042. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.55%.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|308.8
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|63.55%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.59
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.47%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|17.21%
|19.05%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Although Greyserman has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 320 points, Greyserman currently sits 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.048.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.608 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.277, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.126
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.042
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|-0.005
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.302
|1.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.129
|-0.652
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.