Max Greyserman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five tournaments, Greyserman has an average finish of 31st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman has an average of 1.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.