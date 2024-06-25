Maverick McNealy betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a seventh-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, McNealy has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 14-under.
- McNealy last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
McNealy's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|75-69
|E
|7/1/2021
|21
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|7/2/2020
|8
|68-68-71-66
|-15
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 6.195 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 46th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy has a -0.028 mark (96th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.86. He has broken par 25.60% of the time (43rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|304.4
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|65.03%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.86
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|43
|25.60%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.62%
|12.04%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, McNealy has accumulated 626 points, which ranks him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.412
|1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.028
|1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.437
|2.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.333
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.154
|6.195
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.