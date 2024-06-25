PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a seventh-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, McNealy has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • McNealy last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    McNealy's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022MC75-69E
    7/1/20212168-69-72-67-12
    7/2/2020868-68-71-66-15

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 6.195 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 46th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy has a -0.028 mark (96th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.86. He has broken par 25.60% of the time (43rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46304.4308.6
    Greens in Regulation %9165.03%60.80%
    Putts Per Round727.8628.1
    Par Breakers4325.60%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance3013.62%12.04%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, McNealy has accumulated 626 points, which ranks him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4121.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0281.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4372.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3330.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1546.195

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.