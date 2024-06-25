Matti Schmid betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
At the RBC Canadian Open, Matti Schmid struggled, missing the cut at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Schmid has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-under and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Schmid's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|73-68
|-3
Schmid's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Schmid has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schmid is averaging -2.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.137 ranks 69th on TOUR this season, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 128th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.216, while he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 70th this season, while he averages 29.24 putts per round (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|304.8
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|66.67%
|50.56%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.24
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.13%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|16.40%
|15.00%
Schmid's best finishes
- While Schmid has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 35.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Schmid has compiled 214 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.053. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.137
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.216
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.355
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.093
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.339
|-2.068
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
