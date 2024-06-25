PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    At the RBC Canadian Open, Matti Schmid struggled, missing the cut at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Schmid has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-under and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Schmid's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC73-68-3

    Schmid's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Schmid has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schmid is averaging -2.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.137 ranks 69th on TOUR this season, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 128th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.216, while he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 70th this season, while he averages 29.24 putts per round (130th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42304.8307.4
    Greens in Regulation %4566.67%50.56%
    Putts Per Round13029.2429.9
    Par Breakers5825.13%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12616.40%15.00%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • While Schmid has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 35.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Schmid has compiled 214 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.053. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.137-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.216-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.355-1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.093-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.339-2.068

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.