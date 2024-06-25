Matti Schmid betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.053. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.