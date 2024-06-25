PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matthew NeSmith starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Detroit Golf Club.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, NeSmith has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In 2023, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    NeSmith's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC77-68+1
    7/1/20215871-69-69-73-6

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total.
    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.003, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 132nd, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.382.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has registered a -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 30.00. He has broken par 20.69% of the time (155th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132293.0297.8
    Greens in Regulation %4566.67%55.56%
    Putts Per Round16630.0029.9
    Par Breakers15520.69%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance12516.39%13.89%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has played 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times (43.8%).
    • NeSmith, who has 112 points, currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.616 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.488, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0030.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.382-1.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.1060.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.3070.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.793-0.663

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
