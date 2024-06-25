Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.616 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.488, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).