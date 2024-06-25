Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Matthew NeSmith starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, NeSmith has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 58th.
- In 2023, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
NeSmith's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|7/1/2021
|58
|71-69-69-73
|-6
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.003, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 132nd, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.382.
- On the greens, NeSmith has registered a -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 30.00. He has broken par 20.69% of the time (155th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|293.0
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|66.67%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|30.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|155
|20.69%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|16.39%
|13.89%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has played 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times (43.8%).
- NeSmith, who has 112 points, currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.616 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.488, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.003
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.382
|-1.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.106
|0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.307
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.793
|-0.663
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
