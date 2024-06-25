PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Matt Wallace shot 4-under and finished 78th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Wallace's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In 2023, Wallace finished 78th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Wallace's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20237868-71-75-70-4
    7/28/20221066-71-69-66-16
    7/2/20201266-69-68-71-14

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging 0.425 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging 5.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.295 (137th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.9 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 63rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.221, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.43%.
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, while he averages 28.93 putts per round (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78299.9300.1
    Greens in Regulation %1968.43%57.50%
    Putts Per Round9328.9328.6
    Par Breakers328.79%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8915.15%10.28%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Wallace sits 106th in the FedExCup standings with 276 points.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.573 (he finished 27th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.2950.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2212.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2572.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2220.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4065.863

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.