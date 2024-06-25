Matt Wallace betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace shot 4-under and finished 78th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Wallace's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In 2023, Wallace finished 78th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Wallace's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|7/28/2022
|10
|66-71-69-66
|-16
|7/2/2020
|12
|66-69-68-71
|-14
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging 0.425 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging 5.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.295 (137th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.9 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 63rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.221, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.43%.
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, while he averages 28.93 putts per round (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|299.9
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|68.43%
|57.50%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.93
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.79%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|15.15%
|10.28%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Wallace sits 106th in the FedExCup standings with 276 points.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.573 (he finished 27th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.295
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.221
|2.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.257
|2.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.222
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.406
|5.863
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.