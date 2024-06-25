Matt Wallace betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.573 (he finished 27th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.