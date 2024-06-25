Matt Kuchar betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kuchar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 25th in the field at 0.718. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091. He finished 39th in that event.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.913). That ranked No. 1 in the field.