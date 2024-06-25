Matt Kuchar betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar will appear in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 50th-place finish at the U.S. Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Kuchar missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|69-74
|-1
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar is averaging 3.008 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar is averaging 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.329 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar has a -0.759 mark (167th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his 28.08 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|287.5
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|56.27%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.08
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|167
|19.37%
|14.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|17.09%
|19.14%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar, who has participated in 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut six times (37.5%).
- Kuchar, who has 136 points, currently ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kuchar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 25th in the field at 0.718. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.913). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 17th in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.329
|-1.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.759
|-1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.159
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.512
|3.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.417
|0.268
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
