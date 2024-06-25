PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar will appear in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30 after a 50th-place finish at the U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Kuchar missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022MC69-74-1

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar is averaging 3.008 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar is averaging 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.329 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar has a -0.759 mark (167th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his 28.08 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159287.5291.8
    Greens in Regulation %17056.27%53.40%
    Putts Per Round1328.0828.3
    Par Breakers16719.37%14.51%
    Bogey Avoidance14117.09%19.14%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar, who has participated in 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut six times (37.5%).
    • Kuchar, who has 136 points, currently ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kuchar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 25th in the field at 0.718. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.913). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.329-1.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.759-1.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1590.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5123.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.4170.268

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

