Martin Trainer betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Trainer has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Trainer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 75-under across his last five events.

Martin Trainer has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Trainer is averaging 1.122 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.