Martin Trainer betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At the RBC Canadian Open, Martin Trainer struggled, failing to make the cut at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over the last five times Trainer has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Trainer's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Trainer's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|7/28/2022
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|7/1/2021
|MC
|74-70
|E
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|6/27/2019
|MC
|73-71
|E
Trainer's recent performances
- Trainer has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Trainer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 75-under across his last five events.
- Martin Trainer has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer is averaging 1.122 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -3.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.1
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.27%
|42.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.96
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.30%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.44%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.850
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.