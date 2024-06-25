Martin Laird betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: Martin Laird of Scotland hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Martin Laird looks for better results in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after he placed 70th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last three trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Laird has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 70th.
- Laird last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 70th with a score of 6-under.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Laird's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|7/1/2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|6/27/2019
|MC
|69-72
|-3
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Martin Laird has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 1.339 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Laird is averaging 0.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.445 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 155th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.099 mark (113th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR, while he ranks 93rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (104th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|288.9
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|67.50%
|53.17%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.93
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.61%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.61%
|13.10%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
- Currently, Laird has 171 points, placing him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.302. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.889 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.445
|-1.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.099
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.398
|1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.260
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.114
|0.377
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
