Martin Laird betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 43rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

Martin Laird has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 1.339 Strokes Gained: Putting.