Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 50th-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his last tournament.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hubbard has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 12th.
- Hubbard last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Hubbard's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|7/28/2022
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|7/1/2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/2/2020
|12
|67-66-69-72
|-14
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 47th.
- Hubbard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 1.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 1.184 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 130th, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard owns a 0.230 mark (60th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|293.2
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|65.16%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.46
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.61%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.88%
|15.56%
Hubbard's best finishes
- While Hubbard hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Currently, Hubbard ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings with 677 points.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.007
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.230
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.053
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.243
|1.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.532
|1.184
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.