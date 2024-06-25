PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Mark Hubbard hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 50th-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hubbard has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 12th.
    • Hubbard last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Hubbard's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC70-71-3
    7/28/2022MC68-74-2
    7/1/2021MC70-72-2
    7/2/20201267-66-69-72-14

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 47th.
    • Hubbard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 1.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 1.184 in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 130th, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard owns a 0.230 mark (60th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130293.2296.8
    Greens in Regulation %8665.16%61.11%
    Putts Per Round4228.4628.2
    Par Breakers4225.61%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.88%15.56%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • While Hubbard hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Currently, Hubbard ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings with 677 points.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0070.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.230-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.053-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2431.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5321.184

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

