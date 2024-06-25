Luke List betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Luke List of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Luke List looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Detroit for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- List's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- List last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
List's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|W/D
|74
|+2
|7/28/2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|7/2/2020
|21
|69-67-67-72
|-13
|6/27/2019
|MC
|71-74
|+1
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- List has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five starts.
- List has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -1.012 in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.085, which ranks 80th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 67th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.225 mark (61st on TOUR).
- On the greens, List's -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (141st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|301.1
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|66.67%
|46.83%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.40
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|83
|24.20%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.81%
|12.30%
List's best finishes
- List has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 56.3%.
- Currently, List sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 598 points.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.338. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.085
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.225
|-0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.308
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.207
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.206
|-1.012
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-23
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.