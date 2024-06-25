Lee Hodges betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 31st-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hodges has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Hodges last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Hodges' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|7/28/2022
|44
|66-66-77-70
|-9
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of 1.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 2.850 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 125th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.374.
- On the greens, Hodges has registered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|294.2
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|63.94%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.70
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.05%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|15.01%
|13.61%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 586 points, Hodges currently ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 4.454 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 2.054 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.234
|-1.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.374
|3.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.266
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.039
|1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.087
|2.850
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.