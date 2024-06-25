Lee Hodges betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 4.454 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 2.054 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.