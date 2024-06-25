PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a 31st-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hodges has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Hodges last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Hodges' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC71-70-3
    7/28/20224466-66-77-70-9

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of 1.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 2.850 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 125th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.374.
    • On the greens, Hodges has registered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125294.2295.4
    Greens in Regulation %11963.94%63.61%
    Putts Per Round6628.7028.3
    Par Breakers15321.05%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8415.01%13.61%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 586 points, Hodges currently ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 4.454 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 2.054 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.234-1.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3743.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.2660.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0391.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0872.850

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

