Lanto Griffin betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.867. In that tournament, he finished 57th.

Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.468 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.436, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 64th in that event).