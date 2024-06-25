PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lanto Griffin betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Lanto Griffin enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 51st-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last tournament.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Griffin's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC71-70-3
    7/1/20212568-70-69-70-11
    7/2/20202170-66-70-69-13

    Griffin's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.975 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.572 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.151 this season, which ranks 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 68th on TOUR with a mark of 0.198.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 149th on TOUR this season, and his 30.22 putts-per-round average ranks 167th. He has broken par 24.54% of the time (73rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30306.8307.9
    Greens in Regulation %470.83%72.92%
    Putts Per Round16730.2230.5
    Par Breakers7324.54%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance15617.90%14.58%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • With 61 points, Griffin currently ranks 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.867. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.468 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.436, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 64th in that event).
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 51st in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1510.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1981.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.297-0.891
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.426-1.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.375-1.572

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

