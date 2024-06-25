Kevin Yu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that tournament.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.993 mark ranked 14th in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).