Kevin Yu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the RBC Canadian Open, Kevin Yu posted a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying to improve on that finish.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Yu missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 313.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -2.438 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 2.656 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.789 ranks fifth on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu owns a 0.483 mark (16th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu's -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, and his 30.39 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.6
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|71.00%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|30.39
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.05%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.72%
|12.96%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- As of now, Yu has compiled 404 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.993 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.789
|2.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.483
|2.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.413
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.663
|-2.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.196
|2.656
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.