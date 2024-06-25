PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the RBC Canadian Open, Kevin Yu posted a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Yu missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yu's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC72-72E

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 313.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -2.438 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 2.656 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.789 ranks fifth on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu owns a 0.483 mark (16th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, and his 30.39 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.6313.8
    Greens in Regulation %271.00%54.63%
    Putts Per Round16930.3929.4
    Par Breakers928.05%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.72%12.96%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • As of now, Yu has compiled 404 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.993 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7892.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4832.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.4130.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.663-2.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1962.656

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

