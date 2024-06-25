Kevin Tway betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tway has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 30-under.

Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Tway is averaging 1.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.