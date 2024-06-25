Kevin Tway betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Kevin Tway shot 10-under and took 47th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tway has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Tway last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 47th with a score of 10-under.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Tway's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|7/28/2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|7/1/2021
|14
|71-68-67-69
|-13
|7/2/2020
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|6/27/2019
|MC
|68-72
|-4
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 30-under.
- Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tway is averaging 1.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 0.893 in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.74%
|51.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.65%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.18%
|12.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's best finishes
- While Tway hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.893
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.