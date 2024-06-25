PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Tway betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Betting Profile

    Kevin Tway shot 10-under and took 47th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tway has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Tway last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 47th with a score of 10-under.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Tway's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20234770-70-68-70-10
    7/28/2022MC72-72E
    7/1/20211471-68-67-69-13
    7/2/2020MC72-71-1
    6/27/2019MC68-72-4

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 30-under.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway is averaging 1.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 0.893 in his past five tournaments.
    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.4311.6
    Greens in Regulation %-67.74%51.67%
    Putts Per Round-28.8829.1
    Par Breakers-22.65%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.18%12.22%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's best finishes

    • While Tway hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.893

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
