Kevin Streelman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five events, Streelman has an average finish of 48th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Streelman has an average of -1.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.