Kevin Streelman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: Kevin Streelman of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman placed 49th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, shooting a 8-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 27-30 in Detroit at Detroit Golf Club .
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Streelman has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2022, he finished 49th after posting a score of 8-under.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Streelman's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|49
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|6/27/2019
|35
|66-70-68-73
|-11
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Streelman has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -1.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -1.595 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 127th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a 0.152 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.30 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|293.6
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|64.81%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.30
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|98
|23.91%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|17.34%
|16.67%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has participated in 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Streelman has 76 points, placing him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Streelman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.850, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.140
|-1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.152
|1.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|-0.002
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.428
|-1.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.418
|-1.595
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
