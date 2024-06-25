Kevin Kisner betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner seeks a better result in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic having failed to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club in 2022.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kisner has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Kisner's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|7/1/2021
|8
|67-69-69-68
|-15
|7/2/2020
|3
|65-69-70-66
|-18
|6/27/2019
|46
|66-70-72-71
|-9
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Kisner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 65th.
- He finished 7-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -3.131 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.9
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.33%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.21
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.06%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut three times.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.131
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.