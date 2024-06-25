PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner seeks a better result in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic having failed to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last four trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kisner has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Kisner's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022MC72-71-1
    7/1/2021867-69-69-68-15
    7/2/2020365-69-70-66-18
    6/27/20194666-70-72-71-9

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Kisner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 65th.
    • He finished 7-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -3.131 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kisner .

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.9283.8
    Greens in Regulation %-59.33%53.70%
    Putts Per Round-29.2130.4
    Par Breakers-18.06%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.44%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut three times.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.131

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

